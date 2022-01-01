Go
Toast
  • /
  • Kingston
  • /
  • Fremont Pizzeria of Kingston LLC

Fremont Pizzeria of Kingston LLC

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

34 Church St • $$

Avg 4.3 (217 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Delivery
Takeout

Location

34 Church St

Kingston NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

What's The Scoop?

No reviews yet

Over 60 Flavors!!!
Home of the WTF (Way Too Full) Sundae

The Farm at Eastman's Corner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Commodore Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston