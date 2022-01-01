Go
Fremont Provisions

Farm to table with Scratch Kitchen

507 Main St.

Popular Items

JUSTIN BURGER$4.00
SAUTEED GREENS$4.00
CHEESECAKE$9.00
AHI TUNA SALAD$17.00
Pan-seared tuna, spring mix, butter lettuce, shallots, carrots, oranges, cherry tomatoes, beets, and orange zest tossed in a sesame vinaigrette dressing.
THE PROVISIONS BURGER$16.00
Colorado beef patty served with your choice of white cheddar, Swiss, or Havarti cheese served on a brioche bun.
Served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion with pickles on the side. Add Green Chili Pork for $2.
GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS$15.00
All tacos include corn, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and choice of sauce. Prepared on either lettuce cups or corn
tortillas. Add guac for $2.
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP$10.00
Cream cheese-based spinach and artichoke dip served in a bread bowl with veggies for dipping.
FRIED CHEESECAKE$10.00
Location

507 Main St.

Canon City CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
