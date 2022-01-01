Go
French 75 is a harmony of opposites: an American eatery steeped in French Cooking technique. Beautifully plated foie eaten to a playlist of alternative rock. Highbacked, tufted booths and ornate tile nestled between sleek, brushed metal counters. French 75 is named for the iconic weapon and cocktail, respectively, and designed for interaction, from the long open line, to the wine that lines the walls and fills the tables.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

717 17th St • $$

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)

Popular Items

French Dip$20.00
rotisserie roasted prime rib, shaved & loaded for au jus dipping
Lobster & Fromage Blanc$22.00
Chilled Lobster & House Made Fromage Blanc with Confit Heirloom Tomato, Wasabi Tobiko
Cordillera Chocolate Mousse$10.00
Chocolate, Chocolate, and More Chocolate, with Yuzu & Chantilly Cream
Pork Shoulder Banh Mi$22.00
Wild Mushroom Tart$15.00
Camembert Mornay (fancy cheese sauce), Mixed Greens
House Salad$9.00
Tender Field Greens, Pickled Leeks, Bleu d’Auvergne & Lemon Vinaigrette
Yuzu Meringue Pie$9.00
yuzu custard, italian meringue, yuzu gastrique
Caesar Salad$14.00
Crunchy Romaine Heads with a Tangy Garlic Parmesan Dressing
Frankie's Linguine$23.00
House-Rolled Pasta Ribbons Tossed in Creamy Béchamel with Country-Cured Ham & Gruyere
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Formal
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Toilets
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

717 17th St

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

