French 75
French 75 is a harmony of opposites: an American eatery steeped in French Cooking technique. Beautifully plated foie eaten to a playlist of alternative rock. Highbacked, tufted booths and ornate tile nestled between sleek, brushed metal counters. French 75 is named for the iconic weapon and cocktail, respectively, and designed for interaction, from the long open line, to the wine that lines the walls and fills the tables.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
717 17th St • $$
Location
717 17th St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
