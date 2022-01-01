French Alpine Bistro
French Alpine Bistro is Aspen’s only authentic French Alpine cuisine experience, serving outstanding food in a romantic and intimate atmosphere with a unique wine list and personable service.
FONDUE • CREPES
400 E Hopkins Ave • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
400 E Hopkins Ave
Aspen CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Aspen Tap
Aspen's craft brewery and pizza. Serving house made sourdough pizza alongside award winner beers, cocktails and wine.
Escobar
Come in and enjoy!
CP Burger
Serving Aspen-style fast food—high-quality beef, tuna & falafel burgers, hotdogs, truffle fries, Lulu Wilson's famous kale salad, milkshakes & spiked shakes. Ice-skating in the winter and mini-golf in the summer.
Almresi Aspen
Come in and enjoy!