French Alpine Bistro

French Alpine Bistro is Aspen’s only authentic French Alpine cuisine experience, serving outstanding food in a romantic and intimate atmosphere with a unique wine list and personable service.

FONDUE • CREPES

400 E Hopkins Ave • $$$

Avg 4.3 (1118 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$5.00
The Nutella$11.00
the all-time favorite
The Classic$18.00
buckwheat crêpe from Brittany, melted Gruyère & Swiss Emmentaler, jambon de Paris, w/ over-easy fried egg (gluten-free)
Boeuf Bourguignon$38.00
Beef braised in red Burgundy, carrots, celery, herbs de Provençe, served over Fettuccine
Escargots en Brioche$21.00
sautéed w/ garlic butter, Pastis, tomato concassée & toasted brioche
Kaiser-Schnitzel Caesar Salad$38.00
tender gluten-free breaded pork loin, crispy romaine lettuce w/ Chef Eric's signature Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan & lemon (gluten-free)
Soupe à l'Oignon$16.00
French onion soup, grantinéed w/ baguette & Gruyère cheese
The Nutella$12.00
all-time favorite!
Umami Bistro Burger$32.00
fresh ground chuck, Alpine cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, aioli & cornichon relish in a toasted brioche bun
To-Go Prix Fixe Experience$150.00
Please enjoy 50% off our 4-course PrixFixe Menu using the code THANKYOU50
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

400 E Hopkins Ave

Aspen CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
