Savoy

Beautiful restaurant on Lake Como with bar, outside patio seating, elegant dining, and pasty shop.

W4190 West End Road • $$$$

Avg 4.4 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

Tamales$32.00
Lemon Cake$15.00
Lemon Cake | Black Sesame Caramel | Lemon Thyme Curd | Black Sesame Ice Cream | Thyme Olive Oil Shortbread | Meringue Chip
Roasted Poblano Soup$9.00
Poblano | Coriander | Sweet Corn Mousse
Roasted Cauliflower$18.00
Vadouvan Carrot Puree | Arugula | Chard Corn | Poblano Pepper | Preserved Lemons | Tomato Vinaigrette
Pozole$12.00
Pork Stew | Hominy Corn | Cabbage
Micro Radish | Corn Tostadas
Dukkah Crusted Salmon$36.00
Hazelnut & Walnut Crusted Atlantic Salmon | Zhoug Sauce | Grilled Coriander Carrots | Crème Fraiche | Crispy Chickpeas | Pomegranate
Ribeye$58.00
Brussels Sprouts & Goat Cheese$12.00
Honey Dijon Aioli | Wisconsin Goat Cheese Preserved Lemons | Marcona Almonds
MODERN CAESAR$11.00
Romaine | Parmesan | Cured Egg | Crispy Boquerones | Caper Lavash | Caesar Dressing
Chamomile Carrot Cake$15.00
Chamomile Mousse | Honey Cream Cheese | Lemon Curd | Candied Pecans | Honeycomb
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

W4190 West End Road

Lake Geneva WI

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

