french louie
A french bistro in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn
320 Atlantic Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
320 Atlantic Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Boutros
Come in and enjoy!
Sticky's Finger Joint
Come in and enjoy!
Greek Xpress
FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.
Pulkies - Dekalb Market
Visit us at DeKalb Market in Downtown Brooklyn, right in front of the escalators near the Albee Square entrance!