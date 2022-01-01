Go
french louie

A french bistro in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn

320 Atlantic Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (6307 reviews)

Popular Items

Tomato Soup$14.00
seeded parmesan croutons, crispy serrano ham & basil oil
Burger Royale$20.00
double patty, raclette cheese, lettuce, french dressing & french fries
Gougeres$6.00
Moules Frites$25.00
mussels steamed with bouillabaisse broth, chile, and french fries
Gnocchi Parisienne$26.00
kabocha squash, wild mushrooms, chestnuts & smoked ricotta cheese
Chicken Liver Pate$12.00
crudite & seeded pullman toast
Frenchie Salad$15.00
romaine lettuce, blue cheese, bacon & french dressing
Gougeres$6.00
cojita cheese
Bavette Steak$36.00
maitre d' hotel butter, salad & french fries
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

320 Atlantic Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

