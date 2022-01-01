Go
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe on Grand specializes in organic, locally sourced, sustainable cuisine & drinks in a warm, creative environment. Our extensive menu offers delicious options for vegan, gluten-free, & omnivore diets - something for everyone. Open 7 days/wk for breakfast, brunch, lunch, & dinner. Founded by 1st certified organic bakery in the U.S.

1662 Grand Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)

Popular Items

Zen Salad$16.00
steamed organic brown rice | organic microgreens | radish | organic kale | house-made hummus | cucumber | scallions roasted tomatoes | harissa | house-made guacamole | toasted sunflower seeds | mixed olives | lemon-herb vinaigrette
(vegan, gluten-free)
Beef Burger$17.00
grass-fed beef | white cheddar | lettuce | roasted tomatoes | onion pickles | garlic-chive aioli | organic brioche bun
Earth Wings$14.00
fried cauliflower | organic sesame BBQ sauce | carrots | celery | house-made soy-cilantro aioli
Healing Plate$18.00
Plant Burger$17.00
grilled “Beyond Meat” burger | Herbivorous Butcher “swiss” | pickles | pickled red onions | tomato-soy aioli | romaine organic | sprouted bun
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Schultz organic scrambled eggs | vegan black bean chili | organic hash browns | cheddar | scallions | chipotle sour cream | flour tortilla
Avocado Toast$13.00
smashed avocado | pumpkin seeds | fresh cilantro | lime | olive oil | cracked pepper | unrefined sea salt
Rachel$15.00
Wild Acres smoked turkey | Swiss | firecracker slaw | sauerkraut | tomato-caper aioli | grilled organic sourdough rye
Turkey & Bacon Croissant$15.00
Wild Acres smoked turkey | nitrate-free bacon | Swiss | roasted tomatoes | organic spinach | garlic-chive aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1662 Grand Ave

St. Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
