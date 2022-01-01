French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe on Grand specializes in organic, locally sourced, sustainable cuisine & drinks in a warm, creative environment. Our extensive menu offers delicious options for vegan, gluten-free, & omnivore diets - something for everyone. Open 7 days/wk for breakfast, brunch, lunch, & dinner. Founded by 1st certified organic bakery in the U.S.
1662 Grand Ave • $$
Location
1662 Grand Ave
St. Paul MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
