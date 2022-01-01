French Pub
A great neighborhood pub, with ice-cold beer and delicious food.
1250 French Road
Popular Items
Location
1250 French Road
Depew NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.
The Cove Seafood & Banquets
Extensive Seafood Menu with Steam Pots, Combo Platters, Pastas & More...
Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON
Buffalo's Original Pizzeria
Costanzo's Bakery
Sub Shop and Bakery. Serving Western New York since 1933! Come in and enjoy!