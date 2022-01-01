Go
Toast

French Pub

A great neighborhood pub, with ice-cold beer and delicious food.

1250 French Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Onion Soup$6.99
Crock of French onion soup topped with croutons and mozzarella cheese. Baked to a golden brown
Fish Fry-TOGO$16.99
We use only the finest Icelandic Haddock. In our opinion, it's the best-tasting Haddock around. Choose between beer battery, breaded. Served with homemade macaroni salad, coleslaw, and choice of potato.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS,
SORRY FOR THE INCONVIENCE.
Greek Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce topped with feta cheese, greek olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions. Served with a warm pita.
Beef on Weck and Chicken Wings$18.99
Roast beef on weck served with six chicken wings, coleslaw, celery, pickle and blue cheese.
French Dip$14.99
French hoagy roll stuffed with roast beef, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to a golden brown. Served with French fries and a side of au jus
Chicken Fingers$14.99
Five large chicken fingers fried to a golden brown, tossed in choice of sauce. Served with french fries and bleu cheese
Pretzel Stix$9.99
Four hot pretzel stix served with queso dipping sauce
Kids Fingers$7.00
Three chicken fingers, fries and apple sauce
The Best Reuben in Town$14.99
There is a generous portion of hot, thin-sliced, corned beef sandwich with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled pumpernickel bread, with Thousand Island dressing and potato chips.
See full menu

Location

1250 French Road

Depew NY

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

The Cove Seafood & Banquets

No reviews yet

Extensive Seafood Menu with Steam Pots, Combo Platters, Pastas & More...

Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON

No reviews yet

Buffalo's Original Pizzeria

Costanzo's Bakery

No reviews yet

Sub Shop and Bakery. Serving Western New York since 1933! Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston