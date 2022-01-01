Go
Toast

French Quiche

French Quiche is a friendly neighborhood coffee shop offering sandwiches, quiches, salads, breads, croissants, sweets and more. In addition to bottled boutique beverages and juices, we partnered with an award-winning local coffee roaster, Big Shoulders Coffee, to provide you with the tastiest coffee and espresso drinks.
Enjoy inside, order to-go, and delivery

2210 North Halsted St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ham & Cheese Croissant$7.00
Quiche Provençale$7.50
zucchini, peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic, thyme, rosemary, Swiss cheese, eggs, cream
Quiche Savoyarde$8.50
asparagus, wild mushroom, eggs, heavy cream, Swiss cheese
Raspberry tart$2.50
Vanilla pastry cream, raspberry coulis, shortbread crust, fresh raspberries (contains almond flour)
Pain au Chocolat$3.00
Quiche Parisienne$8.50
brie, ham, Swiss cheese, eggs, heavy cream
Le Jambon Beurre$8.50
French baquette, butter, ham, cornichons, Dijon mustard and swiss cheese
Quiche Lorraine$7.50
bacon, onions, Swiss cheese, eggs, cream
Almond Croissant$4.00
Almond Croissant
Croissant$3.00
See full menu

Location

2210 North Halsted St

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

McGee's Tavern & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Dime

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Olor Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

Olor means smell, it also means Aróma and nothing like a good coffee that smells good and tastes good. Olor coffee bar will give you the best coffee beans in your cup of coffee to make not only a simple cup of caffeine but also a magical moment.
Come in and enjoy!

Homeslice Pizza

No reviews yet

Get Some Homie!
To Go Booze is available at carry-out for customers 21+ before 11pm!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston