French Roast

A CLASSIC NEW YORK STAPLE SINCE 1995
French Roast has been fulflling the appetites and quenching the thirsts of Upper West Side residents at every hour of the day for over 20 years. From the essential French Onion Soup and traditional Croque Monsieur and Madame, to the slightly less conventional fare like Moroccan Salad with Eggplant Caviar, the classic Parisian bistro offers a take on French cuisine that compels locals to return and new-comers to stop in. French Roast strives to offer authentic French and American cuisine to all. Find essentials such as pain au chocolate from the bakery, burgers and duck confit from the kitchen, and a variety of cocktails served against an antique backdrop of wood-polished chairs and vintage chandeliers reminiscent of a European café. Stop by to experience a little piece of Paris in America.

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

2340 Broadway • $$

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Scottish Salmon$29.00
FR Cheeseburger$22.00
Crispy Goat Cheese$16.00
Sauteed Spinach$7.00
Beouf Bourguignon$28.00
Steak Frites$36.00
FR Burger$20.00
French Onion Soup$12.00
Coq Au Vin$27.00
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2340 Broadway

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
