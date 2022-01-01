French Truck Coffee
Coffee roasted on site. Fresh, delicious and served with a smile
2978 Government St • $
2978 Government St
BATON ROUGE LA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
