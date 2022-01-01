Go
French Truck Coffee

Coffee roasted on site. Fresh, delicious and served with a smile

2978 Government St • $

Avg 4.7 (67 reviews)

Popular Items

Just a Cup$3.00
A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory
Croissant Sandwich$10.00
A flakey Croissant, egg, cheddar, bacon and tomato jam. Breakfast in your hand!
New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
Avocado Toast$6.00
Avocado Spread on Focaccia Toast. Topped with Pickled Red Onions and a side of tomato salad
Iced Oji$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
Iced Latte$4.75
Our version of this silky smooth treat
Chocolate Croissant$5.25
Waffle Sandwich$11.00
Fresh baked waffle w/ a smear of Goat Cheese, Egg and Prosciutto finished with a drizzle of maple syrup and powdered sugar
Build-a-Biscuit$6.00
Fresh Baked Biscuit with your choice of Bacon or Turkey and Cheddar or Pimento Spread with a smear of Honey Butter
Latte$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2978 Government St

BATON ROUGE LA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
