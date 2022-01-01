Go
French Truck Coffee

A little bit of Europe in the heart of the Quarter

217 Chartres St • $

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Cappucino$4.00
The classic, a shot of espresso and 6 oz of perfectly steamed milk and maybe some art
Blueberry Muffin$4.25
Croissant$4.00
New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
Just a Cup$3.00
A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory
Iced Latte$4.75
Our version of this silky smooth treat
Latte$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
Iced Oji$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
Mocha$5.25
Our expertly prepared latte gets paired with some chocolate for a sweet treat
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

217 Chartres St

NEW ORLEANS LA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
