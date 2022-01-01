French Truck Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
2917 Magazine St Suite 104 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2917 Magazine St Suite 104
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Coquette
Located in the Garden District of New Orleans, Coquette offers innovative southern cuisine with an emphasis on locally sourced product. Featuring an accessible international wine list and classic and creative New Orleans cocktails.
Ruby Slipper Cafe
The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
We were founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2008. We have grown to six locations in New Orleans in addition to Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, La; Mobile, Al; Orange Beach, Al & Pensacola, Fl.
The Cupcake Collection - New Orleans
Come in and enjoy!
Union Ramen Bar
Ramen Lovers Unite!