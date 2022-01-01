Go
French Truck Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

1200 Magazine St • $

Avg 4.6 (1011 reviews)

Popular Items

Cappucino$4.00
The classic, a shot of espresso and 6 oz of perfectly steamed milk and maybe some art
Iced Oji$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
Mocha$5.25
Our expertly prepared latte gets paired with some chocolate for a sweet treat
Iced Mocha$5.25
An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess
Latte$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
Blueberry Muffin$4.25
Biscuit Sandwich$6.00
Iced Latte$4.75
Our version of this silky smooth treat
New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
Location

1200 Magazine St

NEW ORLEANS LA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
