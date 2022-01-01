French Truck Coffee

Go
SANDWICHES

1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167 • $

Avg 4 (54 reviews)

Popular Items

Yogurt & Granola$8.00
Greek Yogurt with our homemade Granola and a drizzle of local honey. Hearty and Healthy
Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
BLT&P$11.00
Bacon, Arugula, Tomato and PIMENTO CHEESE! A little extra! served with chips
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.00
Gooey, melted decadence with brie, cheddar, seasonal fruit compote
Latte$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
Build-a-Biscuit$6.00
Fresh Baked Biscuit with your choice of Bacon or Turkey and Cheddar or Pimento Spread with a smear of Honey Butter
Croissant Sandwich$10.00
A flakey Croissant, egg, cheddar, bacon and tomato jam. Breakfast in your hand!
New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
Iced Oji$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
Just a Cup$3.00
A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167

Memphis TN

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
