Go
Toast

French Truck Coffee

You make the groceries, we'll make the coffee!

3420 Veterans Blvd @ Whole Foods • $

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Cortado$3.75
Cuts right up the middle, half espresso & half milk for a perfect balanced experience
Pour Over$3.00
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee
Iced Oji$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
Iced Satsuma Dreamsicle Latte$7.00
The Dreamsicle is a flavored iced latte that comes with a candy orange garnish. This is a sweet satsuma and vanilla iced latte, a dreamy combination, that tastes like sunshine and summer break!
Cappucino$4.00
The classic, a shot of espresso and 6 oz of perfectly steamed milk and maybe some art
Mocha$5.25
Our expertly prepared latte gets paired with some chocolate for a sweet treat
Iced Latte$4.75
Our version of this silky smooth treat
Latte$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
Iced Mocha$5.25
An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess
New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3420 Veterans Blvd @ Whole Foods

Metairie LA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Riccobono's Peppermill

No reviews yet

A local family favorite for over 40 years in the heart of Metairie .Breakfast, Classic Italian & Seafood passed down through the generations of the Riccobono family.

French Press Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joe's Cafe

No reviews yet

Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun and dishes.

Parran's Poboys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston