Frenchie's on Third

319 N 3rd Street

Popular Items

MUSHROOM SWISS$8.50
Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Mushrooms & Onions, F Steak Sauce
FAMILY SACK$22.00
4 Plain Cheese Burgers, L/T/O/P on side. Large Fries. FOR TO GO ONLY, NO SUBS, ALL 4 The Same
BLAZIN BURGER$9.50
Cheddar & Pepper Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Jalapenos, Cajun Mayo
1 Extra Sd Fry Sauce$0.25
Pot Roast Supper$16.00
Slow Cooked Pot Roast, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & Green Beans
PLAIN BURGER$6.00
Build Your Own
CUBANO BURGER$8.50
Swiss Cheese, Smoked Ham, House Pickles, Creamy Maple Mustard
DAT BURGER$6.50
American Cheese, Grilled Onion, House Pickles, Fry Sauce
Pasta Envie$14.00
Cavatappi, Fire Roast Tomato Cream Sauce, Shaved Parmesan. Add Sautéed Shrimp
Shrimp & Chips$16.00
Jumbo Hand Breaded Shrimp, French Fries, Honey Slaw, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon
319 N 3rd Street

Mc Call ID

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
