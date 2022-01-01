Go
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

Organic, sustainable, fresh farm-to-table food for over 30 yrs.
Breakfast, Lunch .Dinner.

2600 Lyndale Ave S

Popular Items

Turkey bacon croissant$14.00
Shaved Wild Acres smoked turkey, nitrate-free bacon, Gruyere roasted tomatoes, organic spinach, garlic-chive aioli, croissant.
Grass-Fed Beef burger$18.00
Grass-fed beef | white cheddar | lettuce | roasted tomatoes | onion | pickles garlic-chive aioli | organic brioche bun
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
hormone-free chicken breast | shredded organic romaine Sriracha aioli | pickles | organic brioche bun
Green coconut curry$14.00
green coconut curry | vegetable mélange | organic brown rice (vegan, gluten-free)
Grilled Rachel$14.00
Shaved wild Acres smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, firecracker slaw, sauerkraut, tomato-caper aioli, organic sourdough rye.
Breakfast burrito$12.00
Schultz organic scrambled eggs | vegan black bean chili | hash browns | cheddar | scallions | chipotle sour cream | flour tortilla (vegetarian)
Healing Plate$15.00
marinated grilled organic tempeh | organic brown rice | coconut red beans | sautéed seasonal greens | scallions | firecracker slaw | sweet potato | blood orange vinaigrette (vegan, gluten-free)
Zen salad$14.00
steamed organic brown rice | organic microgreens | radish organic kale | house-made hummus | cucumber | scallions roasted tomatoes | harissa | house-made guacamole | toasted sunflower seeds | Kalamata olives | lemon-herb vinaigrette (vegan, gluten-free)
Beet & Pear salad$15.00
crisp, tart organic apples | extra sharp Tillamook cheddar |
organic romaine | radicchio | toasted pecans | maple Dijon vinaigrette (vegetarian)
Spa salad$14.00
organic spring greens | Rosewood organic tofu | beet | carrot red pepper | cucumber | edamame | toasted sunflower seeds cilantro scallions | toasted sesame vinaigrette (vegan, gluten-free)
Location

2600 Lyndale Ave S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

PIZZA SHARK

Real WOOD FIRED Pizza
Made-to-Order and Made from Scratch!

The Lowry

An uptown diner with American eats, craft cocktails & microbrews. Menu features burgers, oysters, whiskey and eggs.

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

The Copper Hen

Come and enjoy farm-to-table food, desserts, cocktails and more! Note: a 5% COVID Support Surcharge is added to every check. This is property of the restaurant and is not gratuity.

