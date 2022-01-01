Go
Toast

Frenchtown Inn

Wednesday-Saturday: Order until 3PM and pickup between 4-6pm
Sunday: Lunch/Dinner 12pm - 4:45pm

7 Bridge Street • $$$

Avg 4.4 (674 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon Entree$29.00
greek yogurt and pea risotto, pancetta jam
Spinach Salad$12.00
spinach | romaine lettuce | candied pecans | port wine vinaigrette | crumbled blue cheese
Salmon$27.00
roasted cauliflower chickpea cake, date puree, confit grape tomato
Grilled Hanger Steak$34.00
blue cheese potato hash, seasonal vegetable, red wine au jus
Caesar Salad$10.00
seasoned croutons | pecorino romano cheese
Grilled 8 oz. Black Angus Hamburger$17.00
kaiser roll | lettuce | tomato | onion
Caesar Salad$10.00
seasoned croutons | pecorino romano cheese
Spring Salad$11.00
bib lettuce, arugula, pear, walnuts, roasted butternut squash, red onions, dried cranberries, honey dijon vinaigrette
Tacos$19.00
caribbean jerk spice | lettuce | tomato | onion | garlic chili aioli | sour cream
New England Seafood Chowder$10.00
New England Seafood Chowder with crab, shrimp, lobster
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating

Location

7 Bridge Street

Frenchtown NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vagabond BBQ

No reviews yet

Delicious BBQ. Succulent meats slow cooked with love.

Chocolate in the Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Voted best bakery in Hunterdon County!
*Please note* We operate to produce fresh pastries, cookies, and more daily. While we will do our best to fulfill all selections, please note items sell out at certain times of the day. We will contact you if something you ordered is no longer available for the day! This does not apply to any custom cake, catering, or order placed for pickup beyond 48 hours!
Enjoy!

Descendants Brewing Company at the Old Ship Inn

No reviews yet

Welcome to NJ's First Craft Brewery!

El Charro Del Rio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston