Go
Rankin Frenchy's image
Chicken
Soul Food

Rankin Frenchy's

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

529 Reviews

$$

802 Rankin Rd

Houston, TX 77073

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

802 Rankin Rd, Houston TX 77073

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings

No reviews yet

Thanks for coming!

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

No reviews yet

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

Tony’s Wine Bar (Terminal D)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chick-fil-A

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rankin Frenchy's

orange star3.6 • 529 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston