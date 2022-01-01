Frenchy's Chicken - Veterans
Come in and enjoy!
12062 Veterans Memorial
Location
12062 Veterans Memorial
Houston TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Kabob Korner
“Kabobs from around the world” has been our vision since we first opened Kabob Korner Restaurant in Houston, Texas. Our food menu adheres to our vision, which is a combination of South Asian & Mediterranean Grill, which appeals to broader clientele beyond any particular ethnic group.
Acadia Bar and Grill
Come watch a great Live Show and Eat some Great food!
Swanny's Grill
Come enjoy this unique dining experience in Northwest Houston. Great burgers, wraps, salads, and tacos are just the beginning! We have a playground, fishing pond, Sand Volleyball and a Football/Soccer/Etc field.
Call us for your Catering needs! 281-440-0350 or e-mail Stephanie@swingpure.com
We use DOOR DASH for deliveries
Wings Pizza - N - Things Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!