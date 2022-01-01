Go
Toast

Frenier Landing

Come in and enjoy!

113 Dottie Ln

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

113 Dottie Ln

La Place LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rotolo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!

Rotolo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!

Williams Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston