Fresca

Open today 7:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

53 Frontage Road

Hampton, NJ 08827

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Omelet Bar$7.00
Our omelets are made fresh for you with your choice of fillings.
Remarkable Classic Salad$6.50
arugula / mesclun / English cucumber / dried cranberry / Feta / cherry tomato / house balsamic Dijon vin
Lunch Buffet - 3 protein (chicken / salmon / pork ternderloin)$8.75
Today's Fresca Lunch buffet:
Please choose a protein (additional pricing). Starch is garlic brown rice & plenty vegetables are included.
- chicken / pan-roasted Norwegian salmon / seared pork tenderloin
- garlic brown rice or quinoa
- broccoli / radish / string bean / zucchini / carrots / broccoli rabe / purple cabbage (changes daily)
Talkin' Tuna$8.50
RmC fancy tuna / bacon (or not) / provolone / crisp greens plum tomato
Comes With Chips!
Grill Cheese$5.00
A Classic Done Better:
Texas Toast / cheddar / additions of tomato, bacon
Caesar Has Landed$6.50
chopped Romaine / baby spinach / shaved parm / cherry tomato / house crouton / house Caesar dressing
Fries$4.00
Double Fried til Crispy / pink sea salt / herbs
Chicken Tacos$7.00
Let's Talk Chicken Tacos:
roasted guajillo pepper / chili sauce / cilantro / pickled red onion / radish / soft flour tortilla
A Chicken Cheesesteak$10.00
fresh breast / onion / bell pepper / mushrooms / provolone / long roll
Lunch Buffet: Grilled Chicken / Grilled Salmon / Lemon Tarragon Israeli Couscous (v)$8.50
Please enjoy our hot buffet. Full of colorful veggies fresh cut by our knives & prepared simply, you can add a protein for an awesome lunch experience.
This week we have: grilled chicken, grilled Norwegian salmon, & Lemon Tarragon Israeli Couscous for vegetarians.
**Feel free to add the couscous on with another starch, if you like.
All hours

Sunday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

53 Frontage Road, Hampton NJ 08827

Directions

