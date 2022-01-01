Go
Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

724 Reviews

$$$

210 RYDERS LN

MILLTOWN, NJ 08850

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Filet Mignon 10oz$38.00
Grilled Prime Tenderloin of Beef Wrapped in Bacon, topped with Herb Bread Crumbs and finished with a Brandy Demi-Glaze Sauce, rested on a Portabella Mushroom
Chicken Giambotta$25.00
Chicken Breast Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic with Sweet Cherry Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Potatoes and Sausage
Broiled Stuffed Shrimp$32.00
with Lump Crab Imperial Stuffing
Fried Calamari$14.50
Crispy Calamari Served with Hot or Sweet Marinara Sauce
French Fries$5.00
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
Seafood Capellini$32.00
Shrimp and Lobster Sautéed in Olive Oil, Garlic and White Wine, Garnished with Baby Clams and Mussels over Thin Pasta
Broiled Seafood Medley$34.00
A combination of Shrimp, Scallops, Stuffed Lobster Tail, Salmon and Crab Cake, finished in a Lemon Wine Butter Sauce
Chicken Francese$24.00
Breast of Chicken Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sauteed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine
Lobster Ravioli$27.00
Saffron Pasta filled with Lobster Meat with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, garnished with Baby Shrimp.
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

210 RYDERS LN, MILLTOWN NJ 08850

