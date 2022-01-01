Fresco Steak & Seafood Grill
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
724 Reviews
$$$
210 RYDERS LN
MILLTOWN, NJ 08850
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
210 RYDERS LN, MILLTOWN NJ 08850
Nearby restaurants
Köy Grill - East Brunswick
Come on in and enjoy!
Goku Hot Pot and BBQ Inc
Come in and enjoy!
Art of Salad
Chopped Salads, Craft Sandwiches, Pressed Juice, Fruit Smoothies
Arthurs Steakhouse & Pub
Come in and enjoy!