Go
Toast

Fresh Baguette

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

4919 Bethesda Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Morning$12.00
1 Plain Croissant 1 Chocolat Croissant 1 Traditional Baguette
Big Family Morning$26.95
3 Plains Croissants 3 Chocolates Croissants 2 Baguettes
Apple Danish$5.15
Croissant dough shell with an apple caramel center Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
Parisian Sandwich$13.50
Baguette, ham, Swiss cheese, and butter. Contains: Wheat, milk.
Cro'Gel Sandwich TM pesto$14.10
Croissant dough in a bagel shape filled with mozzarela, tomato, pesto and arugula
Cro'Gel Sandwich Norwegian$15.30
Croissant dough in a bagel shape filled with smoked salmon, cucumber, cream, cheese and aragula
Ham Croque Monsieur$12.90
Slices of white bread with ham and melted cheese. Contains: Wheat, milk.
Organic Sesame Baguette$5.15
Organic white flour, organic sourdough starter, salt, yeast, organic sesame seeds. Contains: wheat
Organic Superseed Baguette$5.50
Organic white flour, organic sourdough starter, organic whole wheat flour, organic seed mix (flaxseed, millet, seeds sesame , pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds), organic stone ground rye flour, salt. Contains: wheat
Organic Sourdough Whole Wheat$8.60
Organic whole wheat flour, organic white flour, organic sourdough starter, salt. Contains : wheat
Organic Walnut raisin$9.80
Organic white flour, organic sourdough starter, organic whole wheat flour, organic seedless raisins, organic walnuts, organic stone ground rye flour, salt. Contains : wheat, walnut
Mini Chocolate Eclair$2.85
Chou dough filled with chocolate pastry cream and topped with chocolate fondant. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy.
Napoleon$9.60
Layers of crusty puff pastry and pastry cream. Contains: Wheat, milk egg.
Opal Noir$58.90
Milk Chocolate mousse covers an intense dark chocolate cremeux and flourless chocolate sponge with crunchy surprises Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy
Brownie$5.30
Chocolate cake with a melting texture. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy.
Individual Sweet Bread Lemon$4.30
Delicious lemon cake with a lemon frosting on the top
Tea - 16 OZ$3.45
Coffee Americano - 16 OZ$4.50
Apple juice Tropicana$4.40
15,2oz
Coca Cola Diet$1.95
8oz
Evian Water$2.95
16,9oz
Fresh artisanal juice$6.65
Each flavour tastes like biting into a piece of fruit. 8,4 FL Oz
Lemon Meringue Tart$47.65
Crusty pie crust filled with lemon cream and covered with a soft meringue. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg and almond. Order 48h in advance
Mini Chocolate Croissant$2.60
A few bites of croissant. Contains: Milk, Wheat, Egg.
Plain Croissant$4.30
Artisanal fluffy, flaky and buttery taste. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
Muffin Morning Glory Vegan$4.50
The great taste and chewy texture combination of carrots with flavors of apple, raisin, coconut and cinnamon. Contains: Wheat, coconut. No dairy. Vegan.
Nutella Croissant$6.75
Croissant cocoa dough filled with nutella and roasted hazelnuts on top Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy, hazelnut.
Mini Raspberry Tart$2.85
Mini tartelette layered with cream and garnished with fresh raspberries Contains: Wheat, Milk, egg.
Lemon Meringue Tart$8.35
Crusty pie crust filled with lemon cream and covered with a soft meringue. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg and almond.
Normande Tart$8.35
Shortcrust pastry-based apple tart filled with sauteed apples and topped with a creamy egg custard. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
Muffin Blueberry$4.50
Sweet, moist cake with blueberries topped with sugar and lemon zest. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
Quiche lorraine$12.90
Quiche with Swiss cheese and ham. Contains: Wheat, milk. Served cold
Family Morning$17.75
2 Plain Croissants 2 Chocolate Croissants 1 Traditional Baguette
4 Burger Buns$6.10
Soft dough made of real butter in the shape of a bun Perfect for hamburgers Contains: wheat, milk, egg
Kouign Amann$5.15
Crispy, butterfly, and caramelized puff pastry. Contains: Wheat, milk.
Traditional Sandwich$13.50
Baguette, salami, aragula, butter, and cornichon. Contains: Wheat, Milk.
Cro'Gel Sandwich Breakfast Le Sud$14.10
Croissant dough in a bagel shape filled with an omelette, tomato, avocado and bacon
Cro'Gel Sandwich Village$14.10
Croissant dough in a bagel shape filled with chicken, tomato, mayonnaise and aragula
Organic Traditional Baguette$4.55
Organic white flour, organic sourdough starter, salt, yeast. Contains: wheat
Organic Rustic Baguette$4.90
Organic white flour, organic sourdough starter, organic whole wheat flour, organic stone ground rye flour, salt. Contains: wheat
Organic Superseed$9.80
Organic white flour, organic seeds (rolled oats, flaxseeds, sesame seeds, organic millet, sunflower seeds), organic sourdough starter, organic barley , organic whole wheat flour, salt. Contains: wheat
Organic Struan$9.80
Organic white flour, organic rolled oats, organic brown rice, organic barley , organic farro, organic quinoa, organic whole wheat flour, organic sourdough starter, organic honey , salt. Contains : wheat
Organic Rustic Boule$8.60
Organic white flour, organic sourdough starter, organic whole wheat flour, organic stone ground rye flour, salt. Contains: wheat
Opal Noir - Indiv.$9.60
Milk Chocolate mousse covers an intense dark chocolate cremeux and flourless chocolate sponge with crunchy surprises Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy
Chocolate Eclair$8.35
Chou dough filled with chocolate pastry cream and topped with chocolate fondant. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy.
Madeleine$1.50
Small sponge cake with a shell-like shape. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
Individual Sweet Bread Banana Walnut$4.30
Banana sweet bread with some walnut on the top and inside
Individual sweet Bread Pumpkin$4.30
An individual pumpkin bread with a zest of bourbon and a delicious cream cheese on the top
Hot cocoa - 16 OZ$5.80
Latte - 16 Oz$5.55
Coca Cola$3.20
12oz
San Pellegrino Juice$2.25
6,75oz
San Pellegrino Water$2.95
16,9oz
Spinach Salmon Quiche$12.90
Quiche with spinach and smoked salmon. Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg.
Mini Lemon Meringue Tart$2.85
Crusty pie crust filled with lemon cream and covered with a soft meringue. Contains: Wheat, Milk, egg and almond.
Mini Chocolate Caramel Tart$2.85
Ganache chocolate with salted caramel on top. Contains : Soy, Dairy, Gluten
Ten Pieces of Pastry$25.75
Roasted vegetable &amp; feta Quiche$12.90
A savory summer quiche filled with eggs, melty feta cheese, fresh butternut squash, yellow squash, zucchini, red peppers, and red onions. **Contains: Egg, Milk, Wheat and Soy Served cold
Almond Croissant$5.65
Croissant dough filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, almond.
Raspberry Tart$9.90
Soft sablé breton layered with cream and garnished with fresh raspberries. Contains: Wheat, milk egg.
Normande Tart$47.65
Shortcrust pastry-based apple tart filled with sauteed apples and topped with a creamy egg custard. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg. Order 48h in advance
Chocolate Croissant$4.55
Croissant rolled around dark chocolate. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy.
Mini Croissant$2.60
A few bites of croissant. Contains: Milk, Wheat, Egg.
Cappuccino - 16 OZ$5.40

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4919 Bethesda Ave

Bethesda MD

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spanish Diner

No reviews yet

Mon Ami Gabi

No reviews yet

Georgetown Cupcake

No reviews yet

Raku

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston