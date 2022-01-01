Fresh Baguette
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
4919 Bethesda Ave • $
Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
Popular Items
|Fresh Morning
|$12.00
1 Plain Croissant 1 Chocolat Croissant 1 Traditional Baguette
|Big Family Morning
|$26.95
3 Plains Croissants 3 Chocolates Croissants 2 Baguettes
|Apple Danish
|$5.15
Croissant dough shell with an apple caramel center Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
|Parisian Sandwich
|$13.50
Baguette, ham, Swiss cheese, and butter. Contains: Wheat, milk.
|Cro'Gel Sandwich TM pesto
|$14.10
Croissant dough in a bagel shape filled with mozzarela, tomato, pesto and arugula
|Cro'Gel Sandwich Norwegian
|$15.30
Croissant dough in a bagel shape filled with smoked salmon, cucumber, cream, cheese and aragula
|Ham Croque Monsieur
|$12.90
Slices of white bread with ham and melted cheese. Contains: Wheat, milk.
|Organic Sesame Baguette
|$5.15
Organic white flour, organic sourdough starter, salt, yeast, organic sesame seeds. Contains: wheat
|Organic Superseed Baguette
|$5.50
Organic white flour, organic sourdough starter, organic whole wheat flour, organic seed mix (flaxseed, millet, seeds sesame , pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds), organic stone ground rye flour, salt. Contains: wheat
|Organic Sourdough Whole Wheat
|$8.60
Organic whole wheat flour, organic white flour, organic sourdough starter, salt. Contains : wheat
|Organic Walnut raisin
|$9.80
Organic white flour, organic sourdough starter, organic whole wheat flour, organic seedless raisins, organic walnuts, organic stone ground rye flour, salt. Contains : wheat, walnut
|Mini Chocolate Eclair
|$2.85
Chou dough filled with chocolate pastry cream and topped with chocolate fondant. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy.
|Napoleon
|$9.60
Layers of crusty puff pastry and pastry cream. Contains: Wheat, milk egg.
|Opal Noir
|$58.90
Milk Chocolate mousse covers an intense dark chocolate cremeux and flourless chocolate sponge with crunchy surprises Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy
|Brownie
|$5.30
Chocolate cake with a melting texture. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy.
|Individual Sweet Bread Lemon
|$4.30
Delicious lemon cake with a lemon frosting on the top
|Tea - 16 OZ
|$3.45
|Coffee Americano - 16 OZ
|$4.50
|Apple juice Tropicana
|$4.40
15,2oz
|Coca Cola Diet
|$1.95
8oz
|Evian Water
|$2.95
16,9oz
|Fresh artisanal juice
|$6.65
Each flavour tastes like biting into a piece of fruit. 8,4 FL Oz
|Lemon Meringue Tart
|$47.65
Crusty pie crust filled with lemon cream and covered with a soft meringue. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg and almond. Order 48h in advance
|Mini Chocolate Croissant
|$2.60
A few bites of croissant. Contains: Milk, Wheat, Egg.
|Plain Croissant
|$4.30
Artisanal fluffy, flaky and buttery taste. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
|Muffin Morning Glory Vegan
|$4.50
The great taste and chewy texture combination of carrots with flavors of apple, raisin, coconut and cinnamon. Contains: Wheat, coconut. No dairy. Vegan.
|Nutella Croissant
|$6.75
Croissant cocoa dough filled with nutella and roasted hazelnuts on top Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy, hazelnut.
|Mini Raspberry Tart
|$2.85
Mini tartelette layered with cream and garnished with fresh raspberries Contains: Wheat, Milk, egg.
|Lemon Meringue Tart
|$8.35
Crusty pie crust filled with lemon cream and covered with a soft meringue. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg and almond.
|Normande Tart
|$8.35
Shortcrust pastry-based apple tart filled with sauteed apples and topped with a creamy egg custard. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
|Muffin Blueberry
|$4.50
Sweet, moist cake with blueberries topped with sugar and lemon zest. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
|Quiche lorraine
|$12.90
Quiche with Swiss cheese and ham. Contains: Wheat, milk. Served cold
|Family Morning
|$17.75
2 Plain Croissants 2 Chocolate Croissants 1 Traditional Baguette
|4 Burger Buns
|$6.10
Soft dough made of real butter in the shape of a bun Perfect for hamburgers Contains: wheat, milk, egg
|Kouign Amann
|$5.15
Crispy, butterfly, and caramelized puff pastry. Contains: Wheat, milk.
|Traditional Sandwich
|$13.50
Baguette, salami, aragula, butter, and cornichon. Contains: Wheat, Milk.
|Cro'Gel Sandwich Breakfast Le Sud
|$14.10
Croissant dough in a bagel shape filled with an omelette, tomato, avocado and bacon
|Cro'Gel Sandwich Village
|$14.10
Croissant dough in a bagel shape filled with chicken, tomato, mayonnaise and aragula
|Organic Traditional Baguette
|$4.55
Organic white flour, organic sourdough starter, salt, yeast. Contains: wheat
|Organic Rustic Baguette
|$4.90
Organic white flour, organic sourdough starter, organic whole wheat flour, organic stone ground rye flour, salt. Contains: wheat
|Organic Superseed
|$9.80
Organic white flour, organic seeds (rolled oats, flaxseeds, sesame seeds, organic millet, sunflower seeds), organic sourdough starter, organic barley , organic whole wheat flour, salt. Contains: wheat
|Organic Struan
|$9.80
Organic white flour, organic rolled oats, organic brown rice, organic barley , organic farro, organic quinoa, organic whole wheat flour, organic sourdough starter, organic honey , salt. Contains : wheat
|Organic Rustic Boule
|$8.60
Organic white flour, organic sourdough starter, organic whole wheat flour, organic stone ground rye flour, salt. Contains: wheat
|Opal Noir - Indiv.
|$9.60
Milk Chocolate mousse covers an intense dark chocolate cremeux and flourless chocolate sponge with crunchy surprises Contains: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soy
|Chocolate Eclair
|$8.35
Chou dough filled with chocolate pastry cream and topped with chocolate fondant. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy.
|Madeleine
|$1.50
Small sponge cake with a shell-like shape. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
|Individual Sweet Bread Banana Walnut
|$4.30
Banana sweet bread with some walnut on the top and inside
|Individual sweet Bread Pumpkin
|$4.30
An individual pumpkin bread with a zest of bourbon and a delicious cream cheese on the top
|Hot cocoa - 16 OZ
|$5.80
|Latte - 16 Oz
|$5.55
|Coca Cola
|$3.20
12oz
|San Pellegrino Juice
|$2.25
6,75oz
|San Pellegrino Water
|$2.95
16,9oz
|Spinach Salmon Quiche
|$12.90
Quiche with spinach and smoked salmon. Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg.
|Mini Lemon Meringue Tart
|$2.85
Crusty pie crust filled with lemon cream and covered with a soft meringue. Contains: Wheat, Milk, egg and almond.
|Mini Chocolate Caramel Tart
|$2.85
Ganache chocolate with salted caramel on top. Contains : Soy, Dairy, Gluten
|Ten Pieces of Pastry
|$25.75
|Roasted vegetable & feta Quiche
|$12.90
A savory summer quiche filled with eggs, melty feta cheese, fresh butternut squash, yellow squash, zucchini, red peppers, and red onions. **Contains: Egg, Milk, Wheat and Soy Served cold
|Almond Croissant
|$5.65
Croissant dough filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, almond.
|Raspberry Tart
|$9.90
Soft sablé breton layered with cream and garnished with fresh raspberries. Contains: Wheat, milk egg.
|Normande Tart
|$47.65
Shortcrust pastry-based apple tart filled with sauteed apples and topped with a creamy egg custard. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg. Order 48h in advance
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.55
Croissant rolled around dark chocolate. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy.
|Mini Croissant
|$2.60
A few bites of croissant. Contains: Milk, Wheat, Egg.
|Cappuccino - 16 OZ
|$5.40
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
4919 Bethesda Ave
Bethesda MD
