Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
SUSTAINABLY CAUGHT SEAFOOD. LOCALLY SOURCED PRODUCE. AN ECO-CONSCIOUS ETHOS. THAT’S WHAT DEFINES FRESH CATCH POKE CO.
5933 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
5933 Main Street
Buffalo NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Original Rachel's
The Original Rachel's
D'Avolio
12/30 due to staff shortages, Salads & Antipastos will be unavailable for purchase.
DOORS ARE OPEN! You may come inside this location to place or pickup your order. Please call 716-919-1201 x3 with any questions. Thank you
Yotality Frozen Yogurt- Williamsville
Come in and enjoy!
Sun Cuisines
Exceptionally Authentic Delicious Burmese and Thai Cuisines! Our Menu is 100% MSG Free * Available V= Vegan * GF=Gluten Free ** Please let us know how hot or mild you would like us to prepare for you ** *Veg order include tofu, broccoli, napa, carrot *