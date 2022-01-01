Go
Toast

Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE

SUSTAINABLY CAUGHT SEAFOOD. LOCALLY SOURCED PRODUCE. AN ECO-CONSCIOUS ETHOS. THAT’S WHAT DEFINES FRESH CATCH POKE CO.

5933 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Flying Salmon$15.75
Spicy Faroe Island salmon, bamboo rice, seaweed salad, avocado, kimchi, jalapenos, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, tobiko, spicy ponzu/spicy mayo sauces, fried onions and sesame seeds
Regular Build Your Own Bowl$13.50
A custom poke bowl made just for you! Choose all your favorite Fresh Catch options and create a delicious, healthy meal. Note: Regular bowls include one portion of protein.
Large Build Your Own Bowl$17.25
Hawaii 5-0$16.70
Spicy Ahi tuna, jasmine rice & spring mix, pineapple, avocado, green onion, sweet potato, jalapeno, bean sprouts, ponzu/spicy mayo sauces, fried onions and toasted coconut
Steak Teriyaki Bowl (6oz Flank)$15.95
Grass fed grilled sirloin marinated with peppers and onions in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions, carrots, purple cabbage and jalapenos, topped with homemade spicy mayo drizzle
Flaming Tuna$15.50
Spicy Ahi tuna, jasmine rice, seaweed salad, green onions, jalapeños, purple cabbage, watermelon radish, pickled ginger, spicy korean pepper/sesame shoyu/spicy mayo sauces, sesame seeds and fried onions
Traditional OG Acai Bowl$11.00
Acai base with granola, strawberries, bananas and blueberries. Topped with toasted coconut and honey!
Aloha OG$14.55
Ahi tuna, bamboo rice, seaweed salad, green onion, carrots, watermelon radish, ginger, sesame shoyu sauce, fried onions and sesame seeds
Chicken Chirashi$13.85
ABF chicken, jasmine rice, avocado, carrots, purple cabbage, cucumbers, broccoli, chili mustard and fried onions
Bubba$12.99
Shrimp, jasmine rice, kani krab, green onion, cucumber, broccoli, wasabi peas, ginger citrus sauce and sesame seeds
See full menu

Location

5933 Main Street

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Original Rachel's

No reviews yet

The Original Rachel's

D'Avolio

No reviews yet

12/30 due to staff shortages, Salads & Antipastos will be unavailable for purchase.
DOORS ARE OPEN! You may come inside this location to place or pickup your order. Please call 716-919-1201 x3 with any questions. Thank you

Yotality Frozen Yogurt- Williamsville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sun Cuisines

No reviews yet

Exceptionally Authentic Delicious Burmese and Thai Cuisines! Our Menu is 100% MSG Free * Available V= Vegan * GF=Gluten Free ** Please let us know how hot or mild you would like us to prepare for you ** *Veg order include tofu, broccoli, napa, carrot *

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston