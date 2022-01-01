Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN

Go
Sustainably caught seafood. Locally sourced produce. An eco-conscious ethos. That's what defines Fresh Catch Poke Co.

500 Pearl St

Popular Items

Flying Salmon$15.75
Spicy Faroe Island salmon, bamboo rice, seaweed salad, avocado, kimchi, jalapenos, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, tobiko, spicy ponzu/spicy mayo sauces, fried onions and sesame seeds
Traditional OG Acai Bowl$11.00
Granola, Strawberries, Bananas and Blueberries. Topped with coconut and honey!
Regular Build Your Own Bowl$13.50
A custom poke bowl made just for you! Choose all your favorite Fresh Catch options and create a delicious, healthy meal. Note: Regular bowls include one portion of protein.
Hawaii 5-0$16.70
Spicy Ahi tuna, jasmine rice & spring mix, pineapple, avocado, green onion, sweet potato, jalapeno, bean sprouts, ponzu/spicy mayo sauces, fried onions and toasted coconut
Flaming Tuna$15.50
Spicy Ahi tuna, jasmine rice, seaweed salad, green onions, jalapeños, purple cabbage, watermelon radish, pickled ginger, spicy korean pepper/sesame shoyu/spicy mayo sauces, sesame seeds and fried onions
Chicken Chirashi$13.85
ABF chicken, jasmine rice, avocado, carrots, purple cabbage, cucumbers, broccoli, chili mustard and fried onions
Aloha OG$14.55
Ahi tuna, bamboo rice, seaweed salad, green onion, carrots, watermelon radish, ginger, sesame shoyu sauce, fried onions and sesame seeds
Large Build Your Own Bowl$17.25
A custom poke bowl made just for you! Choose all your favorite Fresh Catch options and create a delicious, healthy meal. Note: Large bowls include two portions of protein. Feel free to mix and match.
Steak Teriyaki Bowl (6oz Flank)$15.95
Grass fed grilled sirloin marinated in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions, carrots, purple cabbage and jalapenos, topped with homemade spicy mayo drizzle and sesame seeds
Bubba$12.99
Shrimp, jasmine rice, kani krab, green onion, cucumber, broccoli, wasabi peas, ginger citrus sauce and sesame seeds
Location

500 Pearl St

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
