Go
Banner pic

Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - North

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

463 East Washington Street

North Attleborough, MA 02760

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

6 Clamcakes$9.90
Lobster Bisque Quart$17.00
Baked Fish Sandwich$12.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

463 East Washington Street, North Attleborough MA 02760

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Los Antojitos Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

family owned

Jay's Indian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ambrosia Zaika

No reviews yet

Modern Indian cuisine with American fusion items.

Havana Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - North

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston