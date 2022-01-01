Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Newark
  • /
  • Fresh Coast - Newark - 1227 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102
Consumer picView gallery

Fresh Coast - Newark - 1227 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102

Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1227 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102

Newark, NJ 07102

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1227 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102, Newark NJ 07102

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marcus B&P
orange starNo Reviews
56 Halsey St, Newark, NJ 07102
View restaurantnext
Tribos Peri Peri - Newark
orange starNo Reviews
98 HALSEY ST NEWARK, NJ 07102
View restaurantnext
The Good Eats Experience - 85 Mulberry Street
orange starNo Reviews
85 Mulberry Street Newark, NJ 07102
View restaurantnext
Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
32 Branford Place Newark, NJ 07102
View restaurantnext
Cloud Market at Gateway - Gateway Cloud Market
orange starNo Reviews
One Gateway Center, Raymond Plaza W Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
LIT 21
orange star3.7 • 930
1034 McCarter Hwy Newark, NJ 07102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newark

Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,496
671 Market St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
Snack Mania Brazilian Delights - Dine In Café
orange star4.7 • 1,223
374 South St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
Go! Go! Curry! - Newark, NJ
orange star4.9 • 300
1 William St Newark, NJ 07102
View restaurantnext
No Pao
orange star4.7 • 227
108 Jabez St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
Soul Sweet Boutique
orange star4.3 • 140
162-164 Van Buren St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext
Cerveja & Canela Steakhouse
orange star4.0 • 123
253 ferry st Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Newark

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fresh Coast - Newark - 1227 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston