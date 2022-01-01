Fresh Food Generation
We are closed for the holidays until January 5th. We’ve crafted a menu that bridges our love for local farming with our passion for feel good, comfort food. We combine New England ingredients with bold Caribbean and Southern flavors to create a meal that’s enticing and fresh. From our signature jerk sauce to our sunflower-seed parsley pesto, all of our marinades and dressings are made fresh in house without additives or preservatives. We do our best to source our produce and meats from local farms and small regional family farms. In addition, we partner with local bakers to bring you hand-crafted desserts made with simple ingredients.
185 Talbot Ave
185 Talbot Ave
Dorchester MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
