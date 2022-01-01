Fresh Food Generation

Go
We are closed for the holidays until January 5th. We’ve crafted a menu that bridges our love for local farming with our passion for feel good, comfort food. We combine New England ingredients with bold Caribbean and Southern flavors to create a meal that’s enticing and fresh. From our signature jerk sauce to our sunflower-seed parsley pesto, all of our marinades and dressings are made fresh in house without additives or preservatives. We do our best to source our produce and meats from local farms and small regional family farms. In addition, we partner with local bakers to bring you hand-crafted desserts made with simple ingredients.

Popular Items

Mac N' Cheese (side)$5.00
Grass Fed Burger$14.00
Grass-Fed Burger with your choice of Cheddar Cheese or goat cheese. Choose Arugula or Lettuce. Comes with pickles and tomato. Served with a side of Herbed Home Fries.
Fave Kale Salad$12.00
Kale, roasted butternut squash, quinoa, red onion, and house honey mustard dressing.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Rice Plate$12.00
The Jamaican Jerk Chicken Plate includes coconut rice, sweet plantains and pineapple salsa. Chicken is marinated in our from scratch Jerk sauce and baked to perfection. Includes a blend of traditional spices, local habanero peppers and scallions. Spicy.
Red Bean Stew Rice Plate$12.00
The Red Bean Stew plate includes coconut rice, sweet plantains and pineapple salsa. This is a Caribbean inspired stew. This sweet and savory dish includes red kidney beans, onions, peppers, sweet potatoes, curry and coconut milk. Vegan and loved by meat eaters.
Veggie Empanada$5.00
Local curried vegetables with red beans, peppers,
onions, and coconut milk
Herbed Chipotle Chicken Rice Plate$12.00
The Herbed Chipotle Chicken plate includes coconut rice, sweet plantains and pineapple salsa. This is not your typical chipotle. Our chipotle is made with fresh garlic, oregano, onions, dried peppers and bold spices. Non-spicy option.
Curry Chicken Empanada$5.00
Ground chicken, onions, peppers, and house curry sauce
Cuban Beef Empanada$5.00
Local ground beef, green olives, peppers, onions,
and tomatoes.
Salmon Bites$5.00
Fried and Breaded Salmon bites with cheddar cheese, and fresh herbs including cilantro and scallions. This is a recipe with Cape Verdean influence, an island off the coast of West Coast of Africa. Includes two salmon bites
Location

185 Talbot Ave

Dorchester MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
