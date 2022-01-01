Fresh Fork Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
FRIED CHICKEN
1232 Storrs Rd
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1232 Storrs Rd
Storrs CT
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Gansett Wraps, Storrs, CT
Come in and enjoy!
Wings Over
Come on in and enjoy!
Hops 44
Based in Connecticut, Hops 44 provides a fun & vibrant atmosphere of craft beers, bbq & gourmet pretzels.
Lakeview Restaurant - Coventry
Thank you for your order!