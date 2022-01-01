Go
Fresh Fork Grill

3018 E Service RD #101

Popular Items

Fork'n Plate - Salmon$15.99
Comes with Salmon, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Fork'n Sauce, and Napa Side Salad - Customize your Fork'n Plate and Get Forked Today!
Little Fork'n Bowl - Chicken$6.99
Comes with Chicken Breast, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Little Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!
Fork'n Bowl - Chicken$8.99
Comes with Chicken Breast, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!
Fork'n Plate - Chicken$10.99
Comes with Chicken Breast, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Fork'n Sauce, and Napa Side Salad - Customize your Fork'n Plate and Get Forked Today!
Fork'n Plate - Half & Half$13.49
Comes with Steak, Chicken Breast, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Fork'n Sauce, and Napa Side Salad - Customize your Fork'n Plate and Get Forked Today!
Little Fork'n Bowl - Half & Half$9.99
Comes with Steak, Chicken Breast, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Little Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!
Fork'n Bowl - Steak$12.89
Comes with White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!
Little Fork'n Bowl - Steak$10.49
Comes with White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Little Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!
Fork'n Plate - Steak$14.99
Comes with Steak, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Fork'n Sauce, and Napa Side Salad - Customize your Fork'n Plate and Get Forked Today!
Fork'n Bowl - Half & Half$11.49
Comes with Steak, Chicken Breast, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!
Sunday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
