Fresh Freeze -
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
3023 F Street, Eureka CA 95501
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Esmeralda's 2.0 The Best Mexican Restaurant In Eureka
No Reviews
328 Grotto St Eureka, CA 95501
View restaurant
Green Leaf Coffee Shop - 4111 Rohnerville Rd
No Reviews
71 West 4th Street Eureka, CA 95501
View restaurant