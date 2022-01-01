Go
Fresh Green - Laurel

14720 Baltimore Avenue Suite 104

Popular Items

Seafood Caesar$28.50
JUMP into this Seafood OVERLOAD with a Romaine base, Parmesan cheese and Tuscan herb croutons topped with a 6oz salmon filet and six extra large shrimp! Feel free to pick a different base, add additional toppings and your salmon flavor.
Fiesta$15.50
A bed of Romaine with seasoned chicken, red onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, black beans, corn, avocado, cilantro, shredded cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing.
Extra Salad Dressing$0.55
Kale Jerk Salmon Caesar$17.50
A bed of crisp kale, shaved Parmesan cheese, Tuscan her croutons and our flavorful jerk salmon filet served with out signature Jerk Caesar dressing
Create Your Own$10.50
Create Your Own Salad! Get creative and customize your salad to your liking. The “Create Your Own” salad comes with two bases, and four FREE basic toppings.
20oz Fresh Green Beverage$2.25
Sweet Street Marshmallow Treat$2.25
Bottled Water- Deer Park$2.00
Extra Dressing
Kale Jerk Chicken Caesar$15.50
A bed of crisp kale, shaved Parmesan cheese, Tuscan herb croutons and our flavorful jerk chicken served with our signature Jerk Caesar dressing.
Location

14720 Baltimore Avenue Suite 104

Laurel MD

Sunday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
