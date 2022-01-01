Go
Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown

524 Main Street

Middletown, CT 06457

Popular Items

Build Your Own Salad (OO)$9.00
Choice of Greens, add protein (Optional, See Pricing), add up to 5 toppings. Any additional toppings $0.50 each. Choice of dressings. $9 + Protein of your choosing.
Build Your Own Bowl (OO)$9.00
Choose Your Base Grain, add protein (Optional, See Pricing), add up to 5 toppings. Any additional toppings $0.50. Choose Sauce. $9 + Protein
Bobcat Bowl$11.00
Basmati Rice, Chicken, Shredded Cheddar, Celery, Tomatoes, Lite Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Scallions, Shredded Lettuce, Tortilla Strips.
Build Your Own Smoothie (OO)$7.00
Choose your liquid base. Enhance your smoothie with optional seeds and powder at no additional cost. Select four add-ins to add flavor and nutrients to your creation. Any Additional Add-Ins are $.50 each
Barbecue Chicken Salad$11.00
Romaine, Chicken, Onion, Corn, Tortilla Strips, Shredded Cheddar, Lite Ranch & Tangy BBQ Sauce
Acai Bowl (OO)$10.00
Açai blended with coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, banana, black berry and chia seeds.
Mexican Salad$9.00
Romaine, Onion, Corn, Tortilla Strips, Black Beans, Avocado, Creamy Cilantro Lime Dressing & Lime Slice.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$11.00
Basmati Rice, Chicken, Scallions, Edamame, Shredded Carrots, Teriyaki Glaze.
Wraps (OO)$8.00
Burrito Bowl$9.00
Brown Rice, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo.
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

524 Main Street, Middletown CT 06457

