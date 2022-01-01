Fresh Kitchen

Go
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

2621 Bridge Ave • $

Avg 5 (38 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Wrap$11.00
The American favorite with a fresh flavor; tapanade hummus, grilled peppered onion,
celery fennel, ginger cumin carrots, tomatoes & cracked freekeh
Smokey Parmesan Wrap$11.00
Think of a Caesar with a twist; tapanade hummus, tomatoes, grilled
peppered onion, celery fennel, smoked almonds & red pepper farro
BYO$11.00
Build your own stock pot, wrap, salad or grain bowl. Customize with any of our dressings.
Thai Peanut Wrap$11.00
East meets West in this savory wrap; sweet potato mash, lemon peel broccoli,
bean sprouts, ginger cumin carrots, jicama with herb & mint barley
The Orient
Our Asian inspired soup with glass noodles, with bean sprouts, ginger cumin carrots, celery, fennel & jicama
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$8.00
Buffalo Chicken, Blended cheeses, pickled onion, tomato, and celery on baked naan bread.
Mediterranean$11.00
A medley of tapanade hummus, grilled peppered onion, tomatoes, celery fennel, cilantro cucumbers, sundried tomato quinoa & smoked almonds
North American
Glass Noodles, ginger carrots, celery & fennel,grilled peppered onions with fresh herbs and garlic
Queen Quinoa$11.00
A meal fit for Her Majesty; sweet potato mash, pomegranate beets, tomatoes, celery fennel, lemon peel broccoli & sundried tomato quinoa
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

2621 Bridge Ave

Point Pleasant NJ

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
