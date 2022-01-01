Fresh Meadows restaurants you'll love
Fresh Meadows's top cuisines
Must-try Fresh Meadows restaurants
More about Tu Casa
Tu Casa
103-11 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|Avocado Salad
|$8.00
Mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, radish and a slice of avocado
|Emapanadas
|$2.50
Try our famous hand made patties!
5 min
|Tostones
|$4.00
More about Cooked Klean
Cooked Klean
18816 Union Turnpike, Fresh Meadows
|Popular items
|Club Klean
|$13.95
Grilled Chicken, Black Pepper, Pomegranate Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Pickled Red Onions, & Tangy Sauce
|Chicken Bowl
|$13.00
Brown Rice/Kale/Jerk BBQ & Klean Green Sauce/Scallions/Mango Salsa/Onion Crisps
|Bikini Bottom
Pineapple, Apple, Ginger
More about Pecking House
Pecking House
274 Hall St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Naked Fried Chicken Meal
|$35.00
3 Pieces of Fried Chicken dusted with white pepper and five spice, 1 Kabocha squash with caramelized onions, bacon crumble and candied pepitas, 1 Roasted brussels sprouts with garlic aioli, fermented black bean and Calabrian chilis, 1 Butter Bean Salad with Sesame and Cilantro
|Peanut Butter Pudding with Chocolate Ganache
|$6.00
Peanut butter pudding with candied nuts, cacao nibs, kettle corn
|Chili Fried Cauliflower Meal
|$28.00
3 Pieces of Fried Cauliflower brushed with Pecking House's Signature Tianjin Chili and Szechuan Peppercorn Chili Sauce, 1 Kabocha squash with caramelized onions, and candied pepitas, 1 Roasted brussels sprouts with garlic aioli, fermented black bean and Calabrian chilis, 1 Butter Bean Salad with Sesame and Cilantro
More about UniBread - Fresh Meadows
UniBread - Fresh Meadows
18204 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows
|Popular items
|8" Peach Mango Cake
|$36.00
|6" Matcha Redbean Pudding
|$29.00
|8" Tiramisu
|$38.00
More about Poprice
Poprice
16216 union turnpike unit 103, Flushing
|Popular items
|Beef Short Rib Fried Rice
|$14.00
|Char Siu Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.90
|French Fries (S)
|$3.00
More about Bagels Plus NY - Toast Now
Bagels Plus NY - Toast Now
7039 Parsons Blvd, Queens