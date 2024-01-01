Curry in Fresh Meadows
Fresh Meadows restaurants that serve curry
Sup Thai Kitchen
178-19 Union Tpke, Queens
|Red Curry
|$14.00
Gluten free. Basils, bamboo shoot, long hot chili , red curry paste in coconut milk served with rice
|L.Massaman Curry (GF)
|$13.00
Onions,potatoes,peanut with creamy yellow coconut sauce served with rice
|Massaman Curry
|$14.00
(contain peanut) onion, peanut, Thai herb massaman curry Paste In coconut Milk Served with Rice
Kin'd - Fresh Meadows
192-03 Union Turnpike, Queens
|Panang Curry
|$16.00
Medium spicy curry with string bean, bell pepper, carrot, lime leaves, coconut milk
|(L) Red Curry
|$14.00
Spicy curry with string bean, bell pepper, bamboo and basil, coconut milk
|Massaman Curry
|$16.00
Mild curry with onion, potato, avocado, peanut and coconut milk