Curry in Fresh Meadows

Fresh Meadows restaurants
Fresh Meadows restaurants that serve curry

Sup Thai Kitchen

178-19 Union Tpke, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Curry$14.00
Gluten free. Basils, bamboo shoot, long hot chili , red curry paste in coconut milk served with rice
L.Massaman Curry (GF)$13.00
Onions,potatoes,peanut with creamy yellow coconut sauce served with rice
Massaman Curry$14.00
(contain peanut) onion, peanut, Thai herb massaman curry Paste In coconut Milk Served with Rice
Kin'd - Fresh Meadows

192-03 Union Turnpike, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$16.00
Medium spicy curry with string bean, bell pepper, carrot, lime leaves, coconut milk
(L) Red Curry$14.00
Spicy curry with string bean, bell pepper, bamboo and basil, coconut milk
Massaman Curry$16.00
Mild curry with onion, potato, avocado, peanut and coconut milk
