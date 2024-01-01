Duck salad in Fresh Meadows

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Sup Thai Kitchen

178-19 Union Tpke, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Duck Salad$16.00
Thin sliced crispy Duck, Lychee, Pineapple ,Cashwnut ,Mixed salad ,scallion with Thai coconut chili Paste
More about Sup Thai Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Kin'd - Fresh Meadows

192-03 Union Turnpike, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Duck Salad$18.00
Crispy duck, red onion, scallion, cherry tomato, pineapple chunk, mango, cashew nut, chili paste with chilli lime dressing
Vegetarian Duck Salad$16.00
Vegetarian duck, red onion, scallion, cherry tomato, pineapple chunk, mango, cashew nut, chili paste with chilli lime dressing
More about Kin'd - Fresh Meadows

