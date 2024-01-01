Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Fresh Meadows

Fresh Meadows restaurants
Fresh Meadows restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

Sup Thai Kitchen

178-19 Union Tpke, Queens

TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice$14.00
Mango sticky rice with coconut cream ( Seasonal)Good time in Summer
Kin'd - Fresh Meadows

192-03 Union Turnpike, Queens

Takeout
Mango Sticky Rice$13.00
Seasonal
