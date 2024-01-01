Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mango sticky rice in
Fresh Meadows
/
Fresh Meadows
/
Mango Sticky Rice
Fresh Meadows restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
Sup Thai Kitchen
178-19 Union Tpke, Queens
No reviews yet
Mango Sticky Rice
$14.00
Mango sticky rice with coconut cream ( Seasonal)Good time in Summer
More about Sup Thai Kitchen
Kin'd - Fresh Meadows
192-03 Union Turnpike, Queens
No reviews yet
Mango Sticky Rice
$13.00
Seasonal
More about Kin'd - Fresh Meadows
