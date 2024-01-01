Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Fresh Meadows

Go
Fresh Meadows restaurants
Toast

Fresh Meadows restaurants that serve noodle soup

Consumer pic

 

Sup Thai Kitchen

178-19 Union Tpke, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken noodle soup$16.00
More about Sup Thai Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Kin'd - Fresh Meadows

192-03 Union Turnpike, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basil Noodle Soup$16.00
Rice noodle in clear broth with bean sprout, bok choy, onion, scallion, basil
More about Kin'd - Fresh Meadows

Browse other tasty dishes in Fresh Meadows

Thai Tea

Fried Rice

Fried Ice Cream

Curry

Massaman Curry

Pad Thai

Curry Puffs

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Map

More near Fresh Meadows to explore

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Jamaica

Avg 3.6 (40 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Bayside

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Queens Village

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Little Neck

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2525 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston