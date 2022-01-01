Go
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center

eat good. feel good.

10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco$4.50
grilled steak, guacamole, diced onions, and cilantro served with a lime wedge
Shrimp Taco$4.50
grilled shrimp, topped with lettuce, cheese, pico, & chipotle mayo
Barbacoa Taco$4.50
ancho chili infused, slow-cooked, tender shredded beef, pickled red onion, cilantro & a drizzile of chipotle mayo
Carnita Taco$4.50
slow cooked pork infused with orange and spices topped with diced onion & cilantro
fresh chips and salsa$3.90
fountain drinks free refill$2.70
sour cream
Chicken Life Bowl$11.90
organic rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, fresh pico de gallo, crisp tortillas, cheese & side of sour cream
Cheesesteak Taco$4.50
grilled steak, sautéed peppers & onions topped with queso
side queso$2.50
Location

10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107

Jacksonville FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
