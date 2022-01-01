Fresh Off the Boat

Go
Popular Items

Cajun Alfredo$26.00
Cajun alfredo with penne pasta, fresh broccolini, and red bell peppers. Try it as chicken & sausage pasta or mixed seafood with shrimp and fresh Gulf fish.
Kid's Chicken Tenders$10.00
White meat chicken chucks that are served fried, grilled, or blackened with a side of french fries.
Beachin' Shrimp$14.00
Gulf shrimp battered and fried to golden and delicious! Then tossed in our signature Beachin' Sauce for a sweet-heat kick that will keep you coming back for more!!
White BBQ Chicken Tacos$14.00
Fried chicken bites tossed in Alabama white BBQ sauce and dressed with shredded purple cabbage, sharp cheddar cheese, and white BBQ drizzle. Served on flour tortillas.
Shrimp & Grits$26.00
The BEST Shrimp & Grits on the island!! Buttermilk and sharp cheddar grits, topped with perfectly cooked local Gulf shrimp that have been sautéed with Conecuh sausage, sofrito and our Creole sauce.
Gumbo
A slow simmered, Gulf coast classic done the right way with a traditional dark roux base, okra, local Gulf shrimp, Conecuh sausage, and blue crab meat. Served with a scoop of white rice and grilled bread.
NOLA BBQ Shrimp$18.00
Our New Orleans style BBQ shrimp are locally sourced and sautéed shell-on in Worcestershire butter with fresh herbs and Creole spices, and served with grilled French bread for dipping.
Beachin' Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Fried Gulf shrimp tossed in Beachin' Sauce, and dressed with Bama coleslaw, sharp cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, and drizzled with more Beachin' Sauce. Served on flour tortillas.
Gulf Fish Tacos$17.00
Blackened Gulf redfish, dressed with Bama coleslaw, sharp cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, and our signature Beachin' Sauce. Served on flour tortillas.
Basic Beach Burger$14.00
1/3lb black angus burger topped with bibb lettuce, roma tomatoes, pickled red onions, Tabasco ketchup, and smokehouse mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
Location

27267 Perdido Beach Blvd. Unit D-1

Orange Beach AL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
