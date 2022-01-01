Fresh Off the Boat
Come in and enjoy!
27267 Perdido Beach Blvd. Unit D-1
Popular Items
Location
27267 Perdido Beach Blvd. Unit D-1
Orange Beach AL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sanbar
Come in and enjoy!
Oso Early - Orange Beach
A Breakfast Stop with a little Lunch on the side! Featuring a Grab 'N' Go style coffee lounge for all our early bears!
Doc's Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Stephi
We are a locally owned contemporary restaurant serving an eclectic and mouth-watering mix of international cuisines. Informed by Stephi's founder on travels across the globe. Our menu is infused with the flavors of countries from Asia to Latin America.