Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

Warmer weather is here so let's spice things up a bit--shall we? This month we feature some Latin flavors with our Copper Canyon May Pizza of the Month! The base is our fresh made Tomatillo Salsa with Chorizo Sausage, Black Beans, Fresh Red Onions, and Sweet Corn. A sprinkle of Fresh Cilantro and a drizzle of our House Mango-jalapeño Hot Sauce brings those taste buds out of their winter slumber. Spring is in the air and we are ready to fiesta! Join us soon as May will be gone before you know it.

