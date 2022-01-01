Go
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

The freshest Italian pastas, pizzas, and salads in the Twin Cities!

1048 W Hwy 96

Popular Items

Parmesan Breadsticks
Round cut into breadsticks topped with our famous garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce. Try them with Mozza!
Carnivore
Fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, seasoned beef, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend (also available Caveman: add smoked bacon; T-Rex: add smoked bacon and garlic chicken)
All American
Fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, black olives, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend
Sicilian
Creamy white garlic sauce, spicy sausage, baby spinach leaves, fresh mushrooms, Fresh Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, basil
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, ground black pepper, side of croutons, Caesar dressing. Wrap comes with chicken!
The Copper Canyon Pizza
Warmer weather is here so let's spice things up a bit--shall we? This month we feature some Latin flavors with our Copper Canyon May Pizza of the Month! The base is our fresh made Tomatillo Salsa with Chorizo Sausage, Black Beans, Fresh Red Onions, and Sweet Corn. A sprinkle of Fresh Cilantro and a drizzle of our House Mango-jalapeño Hot Sauce brings those taste buds out of their winter slumber. Spring is in the air and we are ready to fiesta! Join us soon as May will be gone before you know it.
Garlic Cheesy Bread
Our pizza dough buttered in garlic and herbs then topped with four cheeses. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce
T&B Cheese Pizza
Start with a Cheese Pizza and add toppings if you wish
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, Roma tomatoes, sweet peppers, red onions, carrots, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, ranch dressing
Cheese Pizza
Start with a Cheese Pizza and add toppings if you wish. You can also get a half-n-half specialty pizza but you have to start here!
Location

1048 W Hwy 96

Shoreview MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
