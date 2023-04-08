Fresh Picks Smoothies & Fruit
Open today 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
8378 W Grandridge Blvd Ste# 120, Kennewick WA 99336
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Great Harvest Bread Co. - Kennewick
No Reviews
8378 West Grandridge Boulevard Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurant
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurant
Bruchi’s CheesSteaks & Subs Columbia Mall
No Reviews
1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. Suite 425 Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kennewick
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurant