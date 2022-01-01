Go
Fresh Start Restaurant

start fresh with fresh start

4345 West Market Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

(1) Buttermilk Pancake$2.50
Eggs$4.75
two eggs any style served with home fries and choice of toast
Latte$3.95
Two shots of rich and flavorful espresso combined with steamed milk. 16 oz.
Flavored Latte$4.45
Two shots of rich and flavorful espresso combined with steamed milk and customized with choice of flavors. 16 oz.
BLT Egg Sandwich$5.95
two eggs any style with bacon jam, lettuce, tomato and smoked paprika mayo served on choice of whole grain, white or rye toast
Location

4345 West Market Street

York PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
