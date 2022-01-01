Fresh to Order

Go
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3344 Peachtree Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$9.50
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
Smokey Southwest Chicken Panini$10.90
Spicy Fire-Grilled Chicken, Two Cheeses, Crisp Tortillas, Baby Greens, Southwest Ranch Dressing
Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree$13.90
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ
Asian Salad$9.50
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
Club Salad$9.50
Mixed Greens, Toasted Almonds, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocado, Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins.
Recommended Dressing: Honey Mustard
Southwest Salad$9.50
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
Blackened Chicken Tenders$3.90
Grilled Chicken BLT Panini$10.90
Fire-Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Sprouts, Bacon Aioli
Small Salad
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.90
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3344 Peachtree Rd

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

