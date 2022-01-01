Go
Toast

Southernmost FreshCo

Come in and enjoy!
Locals get 15% Off with ID

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

532 Margaret Street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$9.00
FreshCo's Famous Crab Cakes$17.00
An abundance of handpicked jumbo lump blue crab meat mixed with our blend of herbs and spices with just the necessary fillers. Featured in many restaurants throw-out Florida by our parent company Everfresh Seafood.
Gulf Atlantic Jumbo Shrimp$19.00
Butterflied domestic jumbo shrimp bursting with flavor cooked your way lightly floured and flash fried, garlic, butter grilled, blackened in our herbs and spices, or our popular jerk Junkanoo
Wicked Tuna$15.00
Tuna, Lime Juice, Cilantro, Green & Red Peppers, Jalapenos, Red Onions, Cilantro Sauce & Thai Glaze. Served With Corn, Sweet Potato & Tostones Sticks • Add Extra Fish, Shrimp, Conch Or Octopus 3.95 Ea
Cracklin Calamari$12.00
Tender calamari lightly floured, and flash-fried served with FreshCo sauce.
Hogfish Fillet$17.95
Hogfish Fillet Prepared Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served with 1 Side
80’s Class Reunion$40.00
Southernmost FreshCo  and the Classes of ’80, ’81 & ’82 will be hosting “The Key West High School Classes of the ‘80’s Reunion” on Saturday, June 26th from 6-9pm.  It’s a well overdue Conch Reunion and we would love to have you. Enjoy an amazing buffet featuring FreshCo’s Famous Conch Fritters, Crab cakes and other delicious starters from our menu along side of our incredible Paella, Chimichurri Chicken and indulgent seafood recipes. Forty dollars ($40) get you admission, dinner and one free drink at the hottest spot for locals in town. Wear your 80’s best as we will be taking it back with your favorite old school jams and reminiscing about the good ‘ol days. Bring your Conch memories and your dancing feet to “The Key West High School 80’s Reunion” at Southernmost FreshCo, 532 Margaret Street on Saturday,  June 26, 2021 6-9 PM
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Homemade family recipe... If you don't like it, you need to tell mom!
Key West Conch Fritters$10.00
Original Key West Recipe loaded with Ground Bahamian Conch, Fried and Served with FreshCo Sauce
Key Lime Fish Wings$12.00
Lightly Breaded Fresh Snapper/Mahi tossed in Key Lime Peppered seasonings.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

532 Margaret Street

Key West FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tattoos & Scars Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lucy's Retired Surfer's Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!

The Breakfast Club, too

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fisherman's Cafe

No reviews yet

Thank your for being a valuable customer. Ordering your favorite food online is fast and easy. Currently we are not accepting discount coupons or rewards points through online orders. All sales are final and no discounts can be given at pick up.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston