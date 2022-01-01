Go
Fresheez

At Fresheez we serve quality food with the convenience of fast food. Stop in or order online and check out the newest local restaurant in Clarence.

9560 Main St • $$

Avg 4.8 (108 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Club Sandwich$9.50
Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on hard roll
Cranberry Turkey Sand$9.50
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Mayo on a Hard roll
Caprese Grl Chic Sand$9.50
Grilled chicken, Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomato, Basil mayo, Balsamic reduction on hoagie roll.
Greek Steak Salad$15.00
Spring mix, steak cooked to medium rare unless specified, red onion, tomato, Kamata Olives, Feta cheese, toasted pita, side of greek dressing
Cobb Salad$13.00
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Romain Hearts, Sliced egg, Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese crumble, side blue cheese
Avocado BLT$9.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado with chipotle mayo on multigrain
Peanutbutter Smoothie$7.00
Vanilla, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Flax seeds
Strawberry Banana$7.00
Strawberry, Banana, Yogurt, Honey, Vanilla, Coconut Milk
Stinger$10.50
Grilled chicken, choped steak, provolone, lettuce, tomato on a hoagie roll. Chicken comes hot.
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
6 oz. Chicken, Romain Hearts, Crutons, Parmesian cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

9560 Main St

Clarence NY

Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
