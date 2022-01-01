Go
Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli

Order your Fresh Fields faves online here: Breakfast Sandwiches, Coffees, Lattes, Pastries, Deli Sandwiches, & Salads!

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

326 College Highway • $

Avg 3.9 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Cajun King
turkey w/ cajun seasoning, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, & ranch dressing on your choice of bread.
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of bread.
Reuben
corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & Russian dressing on your choice of bread.
Lite CYO$6.59
RC
turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard, & mayo on your choice of bread.
Fountain Soda
Early Bird$4.99
1 egg, 1 choice of cheese, & 1 choice of protein on your choice of bread.
Hearty CYO$9.89
Pilgrim
turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, & mayo on your choice of bread.
Hearty Burrito$6.99
2 eggs, 1 choice of cheese, 1 choice of protein, peppers, onions, & and spud buds on your choice of wrap.
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

326 College Highway

Southwick MA

Sunday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
